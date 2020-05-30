All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3121 Lake Hollywood Dr

3121 Lake Hollywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Lake Hollywood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fda3ac9026 ----
This is a fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath with one year lease. The property is centrally located and close to freeway 101, 170, 5 and 134. It is recently have been updated with new kitchen, hardwood floor throughout, dining area with view of the Hollywood Hills, private back patio with Jacuzzi, hot tub,large 2 car garage and plenty more on the street, just perfect for entertaining! Please note that the furniture is different than the pictures. Landlord to provide basic cable service.

Central Ac
Disposal
Parking
Pets Allowed
Quiet Neighborhood
Stove
Views
Washer Dryer Hookups
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr have any available units?
3121 Lake Hollywood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr have?
Some of 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Lake Hollywood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr offers parking.
Does 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr have a pool?
No, 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Lake Hollywood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

