Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

3120 W Rivers Edge Ct Available 07/09/20 Stunning Single Family Home 3BD + 3.5BA - Rarely is a new home crafted with such authenticity & style that blend seamlessly with its environment.



This stunning designer-done single family newly constructed home in Atwater Village features 3BD + 3.5BA, huge private roof deck with breathtaking Observatory Views from every level, and abundant natural light.



Entertainer's floor plan with large picture windows, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of outdoor space. The cook's kitchen opens to the main living area and features a large center island, new stainless steel appliances, powder room, and opens to HUGE patio - perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco.



All bedrooms are en-suite including the spacious master retreat complete with walk-in closet with organizers, dual vanity in the master bath, separate shower and large soaking tub.



Other features include private yard space, private 2-car garage, washer and dryer, mutli-zone HVAC system, and full security system. While its the most freeway convenient location in SoCal (the 5, 2, 10, 134 and 110 are all minutes away), its a walkers and cyclists paradise. Stroll to parks, libraries and the Atwater Village Farmers Market. Minutes from Salazar, Zebulon, Whole Foods 365, Proof Bakery, and the revitalized LA River Bike Path!



Video Tour: https://vimeo.com/239955283



More Pics/Videos: https://www.grantlinscottgroup.com/rivers-edge



To Apply: https://www.livesdproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4887013)