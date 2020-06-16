All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

3120 W Rivers Edge Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct · Avail. Jul 9

$6,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
3120 W Rivers Edge Ct Available 07/09/20 Stunning Single Family Home 3BD + 3.5BA - Rarely is a new home crafted with such authenticity & style that blend seamlessly with its environment.

This stunning designer-done single family newly constructed home in Atwater Village features 3BD + 3.5BA, huge private roof deck with breathtaking Observatory Views from every level, and abundant natural light.

Entertainer's floor plan with large picture windows, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of outdoor space. The cook's kitchen opens to the main living area and features a large center island, new stainless steel appliances, powder room, and opens to HUGE patio - perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco.

All bedrooms are en-suite including the spacious master retreat complete with walk-in closet with organizers, dual vanity in the master bath, separate shower and large soaking tub.

Other features include private yard space, private 2-car garage, washer and dryer, mutli-zone HVAC system, and full security system. While its the most freeway convenient location in SoCal (the 5, 2, 10, 134 and 110 are all minutes away), its a walkers and cyclists paradise. Stroll to parks, libraries and the Atwater Village Farmers Market. Minutes from Salazar, Zebulon, Whole Foods 365, Proof Bakery, and the revitalized LA River Bike Path!

Video Tour: https://vimeo.com/239955283

More Pics/Videos: https://www.grantlinscottgroup.com/rivers-edge

To Apply: https://www.livesdproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct have any available units?
3120 W Rivers Edge Ct has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct have?
Some of 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3120 W Rivers Edge Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct does offer parking.
Does 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct have a pool?
No, 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct have accessible units?
No, 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 W Rivers Edge Ct has units with dishwashers.
