3119 LA CLEDE AVE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets yoga

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

SPANISH DREAM HOME IN ATWATER VILLAGE! 3/2 WITH GORGEOUS KITCHEN AND BATH! All the bells and whistles indeed!! This incredibly gorgeous 1926 Spanish delight is brimming with original character and charm and updated wow factor! The living room has an incredible barreled and textured ceiling, an original and unique hand crafted texture created by an artisan. A wide arched entryway leads from the living room to the formal dining room and then into the absolutely incredible kitchen. This kitchen will truly knock your socks off. The Spanish tiles, farmhouse sink, brand new cabinetry and sleek stainless steel appliances will win over your heart and impress even the pickiest of culinary wizards. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and a spectacular en-suite bathroom fit for a king or queen. Perfection! The other two bedrooms are large, have wall to wall closets and share an updated bathroom between them. As if the interior wasn\'t impressive enough, the back yard has a chill factor on high! There is an area for outdoor furniture and a garden that boasts almost every herb under the sun, a persimmon tree, and a lemon tree. Summer is calling! Have fur friends? We love pets here! This home is not only gorgeous, but it is also smart. We know you are eco conscious and that extends to your car, there is a Juice Plus EV charging station in the driveway and a smart Nest, Ring, and an app for the outdoor lights. Please note, utilities will be split 80/20 with the tenant in the back house. Close to all that Atwater Village has to offer! Sweat it out at Rise Hot Yoga, dance it out at Heartbeat house. Satiate your foodie desires at Momed, All\'acqua, Dune and so many other artisanal eateries in the hood. Minutes to Silverlake, Los Feliz and Glendale. Get ready to call this charmer home! Rent is $4000 per month Security deposit is $4000 per month Pet deposit is $500/dog. $300/cat First month\'s rent and security deposit due at lease signing One year lease Move in ready July 1st.