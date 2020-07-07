All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

3119 LA CLEDE AVE

3119 La Clede Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3119 La Clede Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
yoga
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
SPANISH DREAM HOME IN ATWATER VILLAGE! 3/2 WITH GORGEOUS KITCHEN AND BATH! All the bells and whistles indeed!! This incredibly gorgeous 1926 Spanish delight is brimming with original character and charm and updated wow factor! The living room has an incredible barreled and textured ceiling, an original and unique hand crafted texture created by an artisan. A wide arched entryway leads from the living room to the formal dining room and then into the absolutely incredible kitchen. This kitchen will truly knock your socks off. The Spanish tiles, farmhouse sink, brand new cabinetry and sleek stainless steel appliances will win over your heart and impress even the pickiest of culinary wizards. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and a spectacular en-suite bathroom fit for a king or queen. Perfection! The other two bedrooms are large, have wall to wall closets and share an updated bathroom between them. As if the interior wasn\'t impressive enough, the back yard has a chill factor on high! There is an area for outdoor furniture and a garden that boasts almost every herb under the sun, a persimmon tree, and a lemon tree. Summer is calling! Have fur friends? We love pets here! This home is not only gorgeous, but it is also smart. We know you are eco conscious and that extends to your car, there is a Juice Plus EV charging station in the driveway and a smart Nest, Ring, and an app for the outdoor lights. Please note, utilities will be split 80/20 with the tenant in the back house. Close to all that Atwater Village has to offer! Sweat it out at Rise Hot Yoga, dance it out at Heartbeat house. Satiate your foodie desires at Momed, All\'acqua, Dune and so many other artisanal eateries in the hood. Minutes to Silverlake, Los Feliz and Glendale. Get ready to call this charmer home! Rent is $4000 per month Security deposit is $4000 per month Pet deposit is $500/dog. $300/cat First month\'s rent and security deposit due at lease signing One year lease Move in ready July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 LA CLEDE AVE have any available units?
3119 LA CLEDE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 LA CLEDE AVE have?
Some of 3119 LA CLEDE AVE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 LA CLEDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3119 LA CLEDE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 LA CLEDE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 LA CLEDE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3119 LA CLEDE AVE offer parking?
No, 3119 LA CLEDE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3119 LA CLEDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 LA CLEDE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 LA CLEDE AVE have a pool?
No, 3119 LA CLEDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3119 LA CLEDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 3119 LA CLEDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 LA CLEDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 LA CLEDE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

