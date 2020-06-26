All apartments in Los Angeles
3115 North ELLINGTON Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

3115 North ELLINGTON Drive

Location

3115 Ellington Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amalfi coast inspired Italian Villa that can take your breath away .Build in 2007 this elegant home offers European floor plan ,featuring a formal living room with fireplace that opens to a den with entertainers bar. Open Dining room with a custom made table that will stay if tenant desires Modern kitchen with travertine tumbled marble counters, Stainless Steel appliances, and a breakfast nook.Upper level includes three en suite bedrooms with marble bathrooms and specious showers along with garden bathtubs Master suite has walk-in closet.High ceilings.There are Walnut Wood floors though our the house,wrought iron railings and light fixtures. Direct entry 2-car garage, central A/C & Heating and Laundry room. Cozy side yard with bbq . Close to all the fun in Hollywood and VenturaBlvd. Cul- de-sack street , very quiet and peaceful.Near the 10 star Valley View Elementary School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive have any available units?
3115 North ELLINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive have?
Some of 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3115 North ELLINGTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive offers parking.
Does 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive have a pool?
No, 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 North ELLINGTON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
