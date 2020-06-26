3115 North ELLINGTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Amalfi coast inspired Italian Villa that can take your breath away .Build in 2007 this elegant home offers European floor plan ,featuring a formal living room with fireplace that opens to a den with entertainers bar. Open Dining room with a custom made table that will stay if tenant desires Modern kitchen with travertine tumbled marble counters, Stainless Steel appliances, and a breakfast nook.Upper level includes three en suite bedrooms with marble bathrooms and specious showers along with garden bathtubs Master suite has walk-in closet.High ceilings.There are Walnut Wood floors though our the house,wrought iron railings and light fixtures. Direct entry 2-car garage, central A/C & Heating and Laundry room. Cozy side yard with bbq . Close to all the fun in Hollywood and VenturaBlvd. Cul- de-sack street , very quiet and peaceful.Near the 10 star Valley View Elementary School