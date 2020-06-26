311 S Gramercy Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage guest parking

This luxurious condo in High Demand 3rd Street Elementary School District. Built in 2010 with top quality materials such as 5" wide engineer wood flooring through out, granite counter top with glass tile back splash, Stainless steel appliances, custom built in cabinetry, key less entry, intercom system, plantation shutters and much much more. Building has security entrance, beautifully designed courtyard with sitting area and water fountain, Fitness gym, private storage room in garage with plenty of guest parking. This area is a walker's paradise and transit is excellent with many nearby public transportation. Shopping , Restaurants, Grocery, Entertainments and much much more nearby. This can be your home sweet home!!!