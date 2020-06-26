All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 311 S Gramercy Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
311 S Gramercy Place
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

311 S Gramercy Place

311 South Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

311 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
This luxurious condo in High Demand 3rd Street Elementary School District. Built in 2010 with top quality materials such as 5" wide engineer wood flooring through out, granite counter top with glass tile back splash, Stainless steel appliances, custom built in cabinetry, key less entry, intercom system, plantation shutters and much much more. Building has security entrance, beautifully designed courtyard with sitting area and water fountain, Fitness gym, private storage room in garage with plenty of guest parking. This area is a walker's paradise and transit is excellent with many nearby public transportation. Shopping , Restaurants, Grocery, Entertainments and much much more nearby. This can be your home sweet home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 S Gramercy Place have any available units?
311 S Gramercy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 S Gramercy Place have?
Some of 311 S Gramercy Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 S Gramercy Place currently offering any rent specials?
311 S Gramercy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 S Gramercy Place pet-friendly?
No, 311 S Gramercy Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 311 S Gramercy Place offer parking?
Yes, 311 S Gramercy Place offers parking.
Does 311 S Gramercy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 S Gramercy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 S Gramercy Place have a pool?
No, 311 S Gramercy Place does not have a pool.
Does 311 S Gramercy Place have accessible units?
No, 311 S Gramercy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 311 S Gramercy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 S Gramercy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College