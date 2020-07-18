All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

3108 YALE Avenue

3108 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Yale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Created and designed as a personal residence. Nestled on a gorgeous tree lined street in the highly desirable Oxford Triangle in the heart of Silicon Beach! Minutes to Venice Beach, Marina Yacht Harbor, Abbott Kinney and LAX. Smart home state of the art design in form and function. Seamless indoor and outdoor wireless unify with surround sound/high speed capabilities including HDMI in every room. Unprecedented entry leads to soaring ceilings, large open great room with exceptional flow through out. Refined chef's kitchen equipped to entertain leads to a private zen back yard with spa/waterfall. Commanding, beautifully landscaped rooftop deck. Envelop trophy sunsets with complete panoramic views. Quintessential West side living at its finest. A truly one of a kind architectural masterpiece embracing the most discerning tenant. All utilities included in the monthly listing price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 YALE Avenue have any available units?
3108 YALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 YALE Avenue have?
Some of 3108 YALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 YALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3108 YALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 YALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3108 YALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3108 YALE Avenue offer parking?
No, 3108 YALE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3108 YALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 YALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 YALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3108 YALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3108 YALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3108 YALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 YALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 YALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
