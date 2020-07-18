3108 YALE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Created and designed as a personal residence. Nestled on a gorgeous tree lined street in the highly desirable Oxford Triangle in the heart of Silicon Beach! Minutes to Venice Beach, Marina Yacht Harbor, Abbott Kinney and LAX. Smart home state of the art design in form and function. Seamless indoor and outdoor wireless unify with surround sound/high speed capabilities including HDMI in every room. Unprecedented entry leads to soaring ceilings, large open great room with exceptional flow through out. Refined chef's kitchen equipped to entertain leads to a private zen back yard with spa/waterfall. Commanding, beautifully landscaped rooftop deck. Envelop trophy sunsets with complete panoramic views. Quintessential West side living at its finest. A truly one of a kind architectural masterpiece embracing the most discerning tenant. All utilities included in the monthly listing price.