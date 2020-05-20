All apartments in Los Angeles
309 2nd St

309 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
furnished
Fully furnished loft in the beautiful & Historical Higgins Building with spectacular views. Open-Style Loft, bedroom not enclosed. High ceilings, polished concrete floors,stainless steel appliances, large oversized Industrial size windows. Close to many restaurants and entertainment. One block to City Hall and all court houses. Walking distance to Disney Hall, The Broad Museum, Little Tokyo and all entertainment in downtown. Roof top Barbecue area, Front desk Security, Central Heating and Air. Parking and electricity not included. Parking available across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 2nd St have any available units?
309 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 2nd St have?
Some of 309 2nd St's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
309 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 309 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 309 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 309 2nd St offers parking.
Does 309 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 2nd St have a pool?
No, 309 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 309 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 309 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 309 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
