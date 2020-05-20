309 2nd St

Amenities

Fully furnished loft in the beautiful & Historical Higgins Building with spectacular views. Open-Style Loft, bedroom not enclosed. High ceilings, polished concrete floors,stainless steel appliances, large oversized Industrial size windows. Close to many restaurants and entertainment. One block to City Hall and all court houses. Walking distance to Disney Hall, The Broad Museum, Little Tokyo and all entertainment in downtown. Roof top Barbecue area, Front desk Security, Central Heating and Air. Parking and electricity not included. Parking available across the street.