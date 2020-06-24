308 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities
Come enjoy this rare opportunity to live at the exquisite, Faubourg St. Denis, designed by architect, James N. Conway. Enter this thoughtfully planned 1 bedroom, first-floor unit that includes beautifully engineered wood flooring, crown moulding, and plantation shutters. The inviting, sun-filled living room seamlessly flows into the cozy dining area. The well-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances and dark stone countertops. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and a wonderfully zen bedroom. Other amenities include on-site parking, building security, pool, spa, gym, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Conveniently located moments from acclaimed restaurants and retail along with Ralphs, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Erewhon Organic Grocer & Cafe and Target. Experience the perfect pairing of old Hollywood glamour with modern convinces of today!