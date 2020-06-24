All apartments in Los Angeles
308 North SYCAMORE Avenue

308 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

308 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Come enjoy this rare opportunity to live at the exquisite, Faubourg St. Denis, designed by architect, James N. Conway. Enter this thoughtfully planned 1 bedroom, first-floor unit that includes beautifully engineered wood flooring, crown moulding, and plantation shutters. The inviting, sun-filled living room seamlessly flows into the cozy dining area. The well-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances and dark stone countertops. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and a wonderfully zen bedroom. Other amenities include on-site parking, building security, pool, spa, gym, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Conveniently located moments from acclaimed restaurants and retail along with Ralphs, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Erewhon Organic Grocer & Cafe and Target. Experience the perfect pairing of old Hollywood glamour with modern convinces of today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
308 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
308 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue has a pool.
Does 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 North SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
