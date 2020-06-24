308 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Come enjoy this rare opportunity to live at the exquisite, Faubourg St. Denis, designed by architect, James N. Conway. Enter this thoughtfully planned 1 bedroom, first-floor unit that includes beautifully engineered wood flooring, crown moulding, and plantation shutters. The inviting, sun-filled living room seamlessly flows into the cozy dining area. The well-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances and dark stone countertops. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and a wonderfully zen bedroom. Other amenities include on-site parking, building security, pool, spa, gym, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Conveniently located moments from acclaimed restaurants and retail along with Ralphs, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Erewhon Organic Grocer & Cafe and Target. Experience the perfect pairing of old Hollywood glamour with modern convinces of today!