3064 Elvill Drive

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Views!!!views!!!views!!!

Welcome to the most coveted Bel Air SkyCrest!!!



This exquisite modern contemporary with breathtaking views offers the open living space concept w/seamless stacking windows for your enjoyment of the sought after indoor outdoor living!!!



The large entertaining living room features a double sided fireplace adjoining the family room.

The kitchen features custom millwork, thermador appliances, quarts countertops and a grand waterfall island.



The master suite boasts high ceilings with stacking windows that capitalize on the ever expansive panoramic vistas, a double sided fireplace and his and her custom closets. *Enjoy your spa like master bath featuring a dual sided fireplace.

The other three spacious ensuite bedrooms feature custom closets and marble bathrooms with custom floating vanities.



The property also features a pool, spa, newly finished deck, custom built bbq area w/marble countertop, wrap around bar to enjoy the jetliner views. Low maintenance landscaping all around.



*Premium location close to the Getty Center w/easy freeway access and a short distance to the west side, the valley, and yet set back from the hustle of the city. *Amazingly beautiful this piece of Heaven w/*Breathtaking views awaits you.