Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

3064 Elvill Drive

3064 Elvill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3064 Elvill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Views!!!views!!!views!!!
Welcome to the most coveted Bel Air SkyCrest!!!

This exquisite modern contemporary with breathtaking views offers the open living space concept w/seamless stacking windows for your enjoyment of the sought after indoor outdoor living!!!

The large entertaining living room features a double sided fireplace adjoining the family room.
The kitchen features custom millwork, thermador appliances, quarts countertops and a grand waterfall island.

The master suite boasts high ceilings with stacking windows that capitalize on the ever expansive panoramic vistas, a double sided fireplace and his and her custom closets. *Enjoy your spa like master bath featuring a dual sided fireplace.
The other three spacious ensuite bedrooms feature custom closets and marble bathrooms with custom floating vanities.

The property also features a pool, spa, newly finished deck, custom built bbq area w/marble countertop, wrap around bar to enjoy the jetliner views. Low maintenance landscaping all around.

*Premium location close to the Getty Center w/easy freeway access and a short distance to the west side, the valley, and yet set back from the hustle of the city. *Amazingly beautiful this piece of Heaven w/*Breathtaking views awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3064 Elvill Drive have any available units?
3064 Elvill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3064 Elvill Drive have?
Some of 3064 Elvill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3064 Elvill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3064 Elvill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3064 Elvill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3064 Elvill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3064 Elvill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3064 Elvill Drive offers parking.
Does 3064 Elvill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3064 Elvill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3064 Elvill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3064 Elvill Drive has a pool.
Does 3064 Elvill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3064 Elvill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3064 Elvill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3064 Elvill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
