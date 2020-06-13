3061 South ROBERTSON

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Price For The Westside !!! Located Close To The Train, Freeway, Downtown Culver City, Great Schools, And Shops And Stores. This Is A Quiet Building In A Great Location! New Windows, Tile Flooring Throughout, New Stainless Steel Stove Was Just Installed. Large Living Room, With Storage Closet, And More Storage In The Hallway. Bedrooms Are A Good Size, With Large Closets And Mirrored Doors. Pedestal Sink In The Bathroom. Unit Was Remodeled About 10 Years Ago. Located On The Ground Floor, And Ready For Immediate Move In. One Car Space Included, Laundry On The Premises. Call For Pet Policy.