Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

306 Windward Ave

306 Windward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

306 Windward Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
Experience the very best of LA beach living! 1 Bed + 1 Bath HOUSE + Studio/Office! 3 Blocks from sand! - **DONT MISS OUT, THIS WONT LAST LONG**

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: 310-69ONE-209ZERO (Extension 2)
TEXT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: 818-98SEVEN-693THREE

Experience the very best of LA beach living! Located in the heart of Venice just one block from Abbot Kinney Blvd, deemed the coolest block in America and only three blocks from the sand. This is the definition of classic Venice Beach living at its best!

This cool mid-century beach bungalow features its very private back yard & detached studio that can be used as a home office or art gallery/studio ideal for those who work from home.

The sizable 1 Bed + 1 Bath home features an open floor plan with many windows that fill the space with tons of natural light. The beautiful coffered ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors, fireplace, tastefully remodeled kitchen with marble counter tops and stainless-steel appliances, Central HVAC, fully renovated bathroom, and washer/dryer hookups are sure to please the most discerning of West-Side renters.

We could go on, but instead, stop reading this ad and come see it for yourself!

The building is professionally managed and offers online rent payments, online maintenance requests, and a 24/7 emergency line.

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: 310-69ONE-209ZERO (Extension 2)
TEXT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: 818-98SEVEN-693THREE

Asking Rent: $4,395.00/month
Contract Term: 12-Month Lease
Security Deposit: TBD
Utilities: Paid by Tenant (Landlord to pay for bi-weekly landscape service)
Parking: 1 Designated Parking Spot
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs welcome with additional Pet Deposit
Application Fee: $25.00 per applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Windward Ave have any available units?
306 Windward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Windward Ave have?
Some of 306 Windward Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Windward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
306 Windward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Windward Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Windward Ave is pet friendly.
Does 306 Windward Ave offer parking?
Yes, 306 Windward Ave offers parking.
Does 306 Windward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Windward Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Windward Ave have a pool?
No, 306 Windward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 306 Windward Ave have accessible units?
No, 306 Windward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Windward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Windward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

