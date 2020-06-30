306 Windward Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance online portal

Experience the very best of LA beach living! 1 Bed + 1 Bath HOUSE + Studio/Office! 3 Blocks from sand! - **DONT MISS OUT, THIS WONT LAST LONG**



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: 310-69ONE-209ZERO (Extension 2)

TEXT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: 818-98SEVEN-693THREE



Experience the very best of LA beach living! Located in the heart of Venice just one block from Abbot Kinney Blvd, deemed the coolest block in America and only three blocks from the sand. This is the definition of classic Venice Beach living at its best!



This cool mid-century beach bungalow features its very private back yard & detached studio that can be used as a home office or art gallery/studio ideal for those who work from home.



The sizable 1 Bed + 1 Bath home features an open floor plan with many windows that fill the space with tons of natural light. The beautiful coffered ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors, fireplace, tastefully remodeled kitchen with marble counter tops and stainless-steel appliances, Central HVAC, fully renovated bathroom, and washer/dryer hookups are sure to please the most discerning of West-Side renters.



We could go on, but instead, stop reading this ad and come see it for yourself!



The building is professionally managed and offers online rent payments, online maintenance requests, and a 24/7 emergency line.



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: 310-69ONE-209ZERO (Extension 2)

TEXT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: 818-98SEVEN-693THREE



Asking Rent: $4,395.00/month

Contract Term: 12-Month Lease

Security Deposit: TBD

Utilities: Paid by Tenant (Landlord to pay for bi-weekly landscape service)

Parking: 1 Designated Parking Spot

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs welcome with additional Pet Deposit

Application Fee: $25.00 per applicant



KEYWORDS: apartment, LA, los angeles, santa monica, marina del rey, venice, culver, culver city, playa vista, beach, brentwood, palms, unit, renovated, parking, bedroom, bathroom, bath, west los angeles, lax, venice, playa, beach



(RLNE5572761)