Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46

306 Miraleste Drive · No Longer Available
Location

306 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM CONDO AT MIRALESTE - San Pedro condo located in the quiet and private Miraleste Canyon Estates complex. This warm 1 bedroom 1 bathroom provides a scenic view of the surrounding lush landscape and spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. This home features carpet throughout living room and bedroom. Complex amenities include 3 pools, 2 jacuzzis, 2 exercise facilities, and a high luxury clubhouse. This home is accommodated with air conditioning, microwave, electric range, and dishwasher. Unit includes a private patio and 1 parking space. 24 hour security in beautiful community adjacent to Palos Verdes.

(RLNE5438405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 have any available units?
306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 have?
Some of 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 currently offering any rent specials?
306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 is pet friendly.
Does 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 offer parking?
Yes, 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 offers parking.
Does 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 have a pool?
Yes, 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 has a pool.
Does 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 have accessible units?
No, 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 46 has units with dishwashers.

