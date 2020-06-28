3024 Tatum St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Studio apt on a small quiet Cul-De-Sac in Mt. Washington foothills, for a minimalist lifestyle only individual who owns a small car. Private patio entrance. Can be used as Jr. 1 Bdrm with the sunroom area. Pergo Floor, Ceramic Tiled Kitchen and Bathroom, newly painted. Utilities paid with agreement on usage. Parking space for small car tenant (only). Medium or Large Car applicants need not apply. $1250 per month w $1250 Security Depost. Continuous Employment/Credit, Background and previous Landlord verification will be done for qualification.

No Pets Allowed



