Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3024 Tatum St

3024 Tatum Street · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Tatum Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
$1250 Studio/Jr 1 Bdrm in Mt. Washington Util Incl - Property Id: 152545

Studio apt on a small quiet Cul-De-Sac in Mt. Washington foothills, for a minimalist lifestyle only individual who owns a small car. Private patio entrance. Can be used as Jr. 1 Bdrm with the sunroom area. Pergo Floor, Ceramic Tiled Kitchen and Bathroom, newly painted. Utilities paid with agreement on usage. Parking space for small car tenant (only). Medium or Large Car applicants need not apply. $1250 per month w $1250 Security Depost. Continuous Employment/Credit, Background and previous Landlord verification will be done for qualification.
Property Id 152545

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5127953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Tatum St have any available units?
3024 Tatum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Tatum St have?
Some of 3024 Tatum St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Tatum St currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Tatum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Tatum St pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Tatum St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3024 Tatum St offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Tatum St offers parking.
Does 3024 Tatum St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Tatum St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Tatum St have a pool?
No, 3024 Tatum St does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Tatum St have accessible units?
No, 3024 Tatum St does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Tatum St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Tatum St does not have units with dishwashers.
