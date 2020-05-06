All apartments in Los Angeles
3015 Silver Lea Terrace

3015 Silver Lea Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Silver Lea Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Leasing Professional Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact and can proceed to deeper conversation)

Ultra Modern Chef's Kitchen and Original Hardwood Floors with 360 Degree Hollywood Hills Views. Multiple Levels of Living including larger main house with lower level private entrance bungalow home at the bottom. Over 2500SF of interior space and another massive 9000SF of outdoor terraces and green space. Sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills, Griffith Observatory, and the Hollywood Sign.

-NEST Smart Technology
-Surround Sound System
-Built in Epson Pro 1080P Projector 120 inch Cinema Display
-Modern Chefs Kitchen (Stainless Steel + Huge Sink + Brand New Appliances)
-Large Living Room
-Large Bedrooms
-Tons of Storage Space
-Tons of Closet Space
-Massive lofted Garage Studio Loft (Art/Creative Studio or for vehicles)
-Central A/C
-Original Chimney Fireplace
-Multiple Outdoor Terraces
-Greenspace Decks
-Massive 900SF Brick Terrace with Sweeping Canyon Views
-Private entrance studio loft guest house with amazing views
-Prime Silverlake location (super safe and peaceful neighborhood)
-Perched high up

Local Employers:

Chase
Wells Fargo
City National Bank
Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
NetFlix
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
Google
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla
Zefer
BIG
Information Sciences Institute
Jam City
Joymode
Alpha Productions Inc
Happy Flap Inc
Liton Lighting
Flap Happy
1661 Inc
Spaces
Regus
J A P
Culver City Recording Studio
Walton Isaacson
Zoic
Steelhouse
Cunningham Group
The Elder Statesman LLC
Clutter
Big Picture Entertainment
Kaiser Permanente
Allied Universal
Osada Inc
Peter Wodinksy
Karney Management Co

Leasing Profesional Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred, thank you)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3015-silver-lea-terrace-los-angeles-ca-90039-usa/957e460e

(RLNE4841867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

