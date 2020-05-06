3015 Silver Lea Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Leasing Professional Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact and can proceed to deeper conversation)



Ultra Modern Chef's Kitchen and Original Hardwood Floors with 360 Degree Hollywood Hills Views. Multiple Levels of Living including larger main house with lower level private entrance bungalow home at the bottom. Over 2500SF of interior space and another massive 9000SF of outdoor terraces and green space. Sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills, Griffith Observatory, and the Hollywood Sign.



-NEST Smart Technology

-Surround Sound System

-Built in Epson Pro 1080P Projector 120 inch Cinema Display

-Modern Chefs Kitchen (Stainless Steel + Huge Sink + Brand New Appliances)

-Large Living Room

-Large Bedrooms

-Tons of Storage Space

-Tons of Closet Space

-Massive lofted Garage Studio Loft (Art/Creative Studio or for vehicles)

-Central A/C

-Original Chimney Fireplace

-Multiple Outdoor Terraces

-Greenspace Decks

-Massive 900SF Brick Terrace with Sweeping Canyon Views

-Private entrance studio loft guest house with amazing views

-Prime Silverlake location (super safe and peaceful neighborhood)

-Perched high up



Local Employers:



Chase

Wells Fargo

City National Bank

Disney

NBC Universal

CBS

Electronic Arts Inc.

Pop Media Group

Doner

NetFlix

Viacom

Paramount Pictures

Sunset Bronson Studios

Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Apple

Sony

Amazon

Microsoft

Google

YouTube

Nike

Verizon

WeWork

Equinox

Tesla

Zefer

BIG

Information Sciences Institute

Jam City

Joymode

Alpha Productions Inc

Happy Flap Inc

Liton Lighting

Flap Happy

1661 Inc

Spaces

Regus

J A P

Culver City Recording Studio

Walton Isaacson

Zoic

Steelhouse

Cunningham Group

The Elder Statesman LLC

Clutter

Big Picture Entertainment

Kaiser Permanente

Allied Universal

Osada Inc

Peter Wodinksy

Karney Management Co



Leasing Profesional Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred, thank you)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3015-silver-lea-terrace-los-angeles-ca-90039-usa/957e460e



(RLNE4841867)