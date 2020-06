Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Fabulous Cheviot Hills House. Great Location! Close to Downtown Santa Monica and Culver City. 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms with 2 car detached garage and a swimming pool in very private backyard. Master Suite upstairs with Spa Tub, stall shower, Fireplace and patio. All water in Kitchen and bathrooms are filtered water. The owners will pay for home security, gardener and pool services. Willing to lease for short-term ( minimum 6 months),