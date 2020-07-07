All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 301 N Sycamore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
301 N Sycamore Ave
Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:35 PM

301 N Sycamore Ave

301 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/128718c0a5 ---- It would be my greatest pleasure to show you this NEWLY RENOVATED apartment. Please call for an APPOINTMENT. The apartment has: Living/bed room Private bathroom Private kitchen Recessed Lighting FEATURES: Brand new i.e., one year old apartment Brand new floors, tiles, kitchen and bath. Brand new appliances and granite slab counter. Brand new cabinets Brand new fridge and air-conditioner. Ample closets. Large pool and deck Newly renovated hallways Gas and water included. Beautiful tree lined street. Close to the Grove, Melrose and Beverly Center Numerous eateries within walking distance Ralph\'s and Trader Joe\'s. Bus stop access is immediate. We prefer no pets but will consider small dogs and cats. We have a friendly group of tenants. We are looking for solid credit tenants with a good rental history. Rare Opportunity that won\'t last: Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 N Sycamore Ave have any available units?
301 N Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 N Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 301 N Sycamore Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 N Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 N Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 N Sycamore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 301 N Sycamore Ave offer parking?
No, 301 N Sycamore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 301 N Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 N Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N Sycamore Ave have a pool?
Yes, 301 N Sycamore Ave has a pool.
Does 301 N Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 N Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 N Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 N Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College