301 N Sycamore Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/128718c0a5 ---- It would be my greatest pleasure to show you this NEWLY RENOVATED apartment. Please call for an APPOINTMENT. The apartment has: Living/bed room Private bathroom Private kitchen Recessed Lighting FEATURES: Brand new i.e., one year old apartment Brand new floors, tiles, kitchen and bath. Brand new appliances and granite slab counter. Brand new cabinets Brand new fridge and air-conditioner. Ample closets. Large pool and deck Newly renovated hallways Gas and water included. Beautiful tree lined street. Close to the Grove, Melrose and Beverly Center Numerous eateries within walking distance Ralph\'s and Trader Joe\'s. Bus stop access is immediate. We prefer no pets but will consider small dogs and cats. We have a friendly group of tenants. We are looking for solid credit tenants with a good rental history. Rare Opportunity that won\'t last: Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment.