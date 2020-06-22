All apartments in Los Angeles
3009 GLENHURST Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3009 GLENHURST Avenue

3009 W Glenhurst Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3009 W Glenhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Plenty of room for the entire family in Atwater Village! This large home is situated on a flat street-to-street lot with direct access to an attached two-car garage. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms total with two bedrooms having full en-suite bathrooms. The property can be accessed from either street by way of enclosed yards on each side. Family-friendly features include a sizable living room, formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen bar overlooking the family room with french doors to the yard. All four bathrooms have been updated, newly painted interior, bamboo flooring, recessed lights throughout and large wall to wall closets in all rooms. All appliances included and laundry room inside the house. Gardener service provided. Additional parking on the driveway near the second entrance. Walking distance to a pocket park and centrally located near Atwater Village hot spots. Pets will be considered. Check out video and 360 images.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 GLENHURST Avenue have any available units?
3009 GLENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 GLENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 3009 GLENHURST Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 GLENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3009 GLENHURST Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 GLENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 GLENHURST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3009 GLENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3009 GLENHURST Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3009 GLENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 GLENHURST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 GLENHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 3009 GLENHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3009 GLENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3009 GLENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 GLENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 GLENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
