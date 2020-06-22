3009 GLENHURST Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Plenty of room for the entire family in Atwater Village! This large home is situated on a flat street-to-street lot with direct access to an attached two-car garage. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms total with two bedrooms having full en-suite bathrooms. The property can be accessed from either street by way of enclosed yards on each side. Family-friendly features include a sizable living room, formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen bar overlooking the family room with french doors to the yard. All four bathrooms have been updated, newly painted interior, bamboo flooring, recessed lights throughout and large wall to wall closets in all rooms. All appliances included and laundry room inside the house. Gardener service provided. Additional parking on the driveway near the second entrance. Walking distance to a pocket park and centrally located near Atwater Village hot spots. Pets will be considered. Check out video and 360 images.