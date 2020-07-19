Amenities

3000 Yale Ave - This 2-bedroom/1-bath home in Marina Del Rey features central A/C, hardwood flooring throughout.The kitchen includes granite counter top, stove, microwave,and dishwasher. Home also includes a 2 car garage. This home is located a few minutes from the sandy beach and Venice attractions.Nearby schools include Young Minds Preschool, St. Mark School and Coeur D'Alene Avenue Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Costco Culver City, Sky's Gourmet Marketplace and Gelson's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Buna, Starbucks and Wave Poolside Bar & Grill. Nearby restaurants include Akbar, 26 Beach and Firestone Walker Brewing Company



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4773858)