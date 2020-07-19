All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

3000 Yale Ave

3000 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Yale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

3000 Yale Ave - This 2-bedroom/1-bath home in Marina Del Rey features central A/C, hardwood flooring throughout.The kitchen includes granite counter top, stove, microwave,and dishwasher. Home also includes a 2 car garage. This home is located a few minutes from the sandy beach and Venice attractions.Nearby schools include Young Minds Preschool, St. Mark School and Coeur D'Alene Avenue Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Costco Culver City, Sky's Gourmet Marketplace and Gelson's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Buna, Starbucks and Wave Poolside Bar & Grill. Nearby restaurants include Akbar, 26 Beach and Firestone Walker Brewing Company

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Yale Ave have any available units?
3000 Yale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Yale Ave have?
Some of 3000 Yale Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Yale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Yale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Yale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Yale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3000 Yale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Yale Ave offers parking.
Does 3000 Yale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Yale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Yale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Yale Ave has a pool.
Does 3000 Yale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3000 Yale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Yale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Yale Ave has units with dishwashers.
