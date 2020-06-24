All apartments in Los Angeles
30 23RD Avenue

30 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30 23rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the ideal California bungalow! Located near the best beaches, shopping & dining in LA. Charming & bright with 2 bedrooms, 1 ~ baths plus a detached 2-car garage and an additional open space. Sleek, modern baths with top-of-the-line fixtures & finishes. Gorgeous Cook's kitchen with quartz countertops. Grey laminate plank floors throughout. Large living room, great for entertaining! Updated electrical, split heating/AC system and tankless water heater. Private patio with outdoor shower. Fantastic income or event property, just moments to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 23RD Avenue have any available units?
30 23RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 23RD Avenue have?
Some of 30 23RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 23RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30 23RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 23RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30 23RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 30 23RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30 23RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 30 23RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 23RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 23RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 30 23RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30 23RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30 23RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30 23RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 23RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

