30 23RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Welcome to the ideal California bungalow! Located near the best beaches, shopping & dining in LA. Charming & bright with 2 bedrooms, 1 ~ baths plus a detached 2-car garage and an additional open space. Sleek, modern baths with top-of-the-line fixtures & finishes. Gorgeous Cook's kitchen with quartz countertops. Grey laminate plank floors throughout. Large living room, great for entertaining! Updated electrical, split heating/AC system and tankless water heater. Private patio with outdoor shower. Fantastic income or event property, just moments to the beach!