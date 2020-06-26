All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2975 Hollyridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2975 Hollyridge Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:34 PM

2975 Hollyridge Drive

2975 Hollyridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2975 Hollyridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Situated on a secluded lot with sweeping views of the Hollywood sign lies this exquisite fully furnished Mediterranean Villa. Upon entry you are greeted by an open floor plan which gives way to an airy living room equipped with a stunning brick fireplace perfect for those relaxing evenings. Recessed lighting, high ceilings, and large windows which provide plenty of natural light graces this home. Adjoining the living room is a lovely dining area where you can sit and enjoy dinner with guests. Revel in the morning sunrise while drinking a cup of coffee out on the balcony. Striking gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinet space, and granite countertops. Invite over friends and play a round of pool in the game room that offers a bar perfect for entertaining. Retreat downstairs to find 2 comfortably sized bedrooms, an ideal office space, and a spacious family room. This home also features a downstairs balcony and an in-unit laundry area. This Hollywood Hills oasis is the perfect escape from the busy city life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2975 Hollyridge Drive have any available units?
2975 Hollyridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2975 Hollyridge Drive have?
Some of 2975 Hollyridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2975 Hollyridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2975 Hollyridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 Hollyridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2975 Hollyridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2975 Hollyridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2975 Hollyridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2975 Hollyridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2975 Hollyridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 Hollyridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2975 Hollyridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2975 Hollyridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2975 Hollyridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2975 Hollyridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2975 Hollyridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College