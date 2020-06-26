2975 Hollyridge Drive

Amenities

Situated on a secluded lot with sweeping views of the Hollywood sign lies this exquisite fully furnished Mediterranean Villa. Upon entry you are greeted by an open floor plan which gives way to an airy living room equipped with a stunning brick fireplace perfect for those relaxing evenings. Recessed lighting, high ceilings, and large windows which provide plenty of natural light graces this home. Adjoining the living room is a lovely dining area where you can sit and enjoy dinner with guests. Revel in the morning sunrise while drinking a cup of coffee out on the balcony. Striking gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinet space, and granite countertops. Invite over friends and play a round of pool in the game room that offers a bar perfect for entertaining. Retreat downstairs to find 2 comfortably sized bedrooms, an ideal office space, and a spacious family room. This home also features a downstairs balcony and an in-unit laundry area. This Hollywood Hills oasis is the perfect escape from the busy city life.