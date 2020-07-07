All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2969 SUNNYNOOK DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2969 SUNNYNOOK DR

2969 N Sunnynook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2969 N Sunnynook Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1950\'S CHARMING DUPLEX | BY CAFES IN ATWATER VILLAGE & LA RIVER!
Available for move in March 1st!!!
Sitting on a peaceful tree-lined street, you?ll find this rarely available lovely house. This adorable duplex feels like a free standing home. It?s right across the street from one of the prettiest entries to the LA River! This entryway is stunning, with huge trees, flowing water, birds, ducks, and a connecting bridge to the tennis courts and Griffith Park! The LA River is incredibly popular; and has recently been extended all the way to China Town, fabulous to those who like to go for a stroll, cycle or roller skate.
The home is adorable, with front and back patios and a side yard that?s perfect as a dog run. There?s lots of room to chill outdoors and to entertain.
Inside, the home features real wood floors and an open living/dining area. The classic eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinet space and plenty of room to move around. The gas range is included, and there are washer/dryer hook-ups for your use.
There are built-in cabinets and closets everywhere! And the bedrooms are great! One is Very spacious and the other is average size, both have great closet space and ceiling fans. This home sits on a dead end street, so parking is abundant.
The leaving tenant will be selling the washer/dryer, fridge, and living room AC unit, make an offer for one or all three.

1 year lease minimum
Deposit is 1 months rent
Pet deposit $300/cat, $500/dog
Owner pays water
Tenant pays ALL remaining utilities
A full months rent, plus all deposits required to sign the lease and secure the property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR have any available units?
2969 SUNNYNOOK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR have?
Some of 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
2969 SUNNYNOOK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR is pet friendly.
Does 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR offer parking?
Yes, 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR offers parking.
Does 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR have a pool?
No, 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR have accessible units?
No, 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2969 SUNNYNOOK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College