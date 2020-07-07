2969 SUNNYNOOK DR

Amenities

1950\'S CHARMING DUPLEX | BY CAFES IN ATWATER VILLAGE & LA RIVER!

Available for move in March 1st!!!

Sitting on a peaceful tree-lined street, you?ll find this rarely available lovely house. This adorable duplex feels like a free standing home. It?s right across the street from one of the prettiest entries to the LA River! This entryway is stunning, with huge trees, flowing water, birds, ducks, and a connecting bridge to the tennis courts and Griffith Park! The LA River is incredibly popular; and has recently been extended all the way to China Town, fabulous to those who like to go for a stroll, cycle or roller skate.

The home is adorable, with front and back patios and a side yard that?s perfect as a dog run. There?s lots of room to chill outdoors and to entertain.

Inside, the home features real wood floors and an open living/dining area. The classic eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinet space and plenty of room to move around. The gas range is included, and there are washer/dryer hook-ups for your use.

There are built-in cabinets and closets everywhere! And the bedrooms are great! One is Very spacious and the other is average size, both have great closet space and ceiling fans. This home sits on a dead end street, so parking is abundant.

The leaving tenant will be selling the washer/dryer, fridge, and living room AC unit, make an offer for one or all three.



1 year lease minimum

Deposit is 1 months rent

Pet deposit $300/cat, $500/dog

Owner pays water

Tenant pays ALL remaining utilities

A full months rent, plus all deposits required to sign the lease and secure the property