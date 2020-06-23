All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2963 QUEENSBURY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2963 QUEENSBURY Drive

2963 S Queensbury Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2963 S Queensbury Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Single Story home on sprawling corner lot, perfectly located on Queensbury Drive. An expansive living room, flooded with natural light showcases vaulted ceilings, traditional fireplace, custom built-ins and large picture window capturing the lush garden view. The spacious formal dining room is complete with classic wood detailed wet bar and french doors which opens to a cozy tile patio that overlooks the grassy yard. Three generous sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wood paneled den, which could be an office or fourth bedroom and a bonus room complete this perfect family home. Filled with tremendous character and period detailing throughout! The outdoor spaces include a rolling green lawn, mature trees, lush landscaping and a trellis shaded patio perfect for dining al fresco!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive have any available units?
2963 QUEENSBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive have?
Some of 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2963 QUEENSBURY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive does offer parking.
Does 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive have a pool?
No, 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2963 QUEENSBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College