2963 QUEENSBURY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Single Story home on sprawling corner lot, perfectly located on Queensbury Drive. An expansive living room, flooded with natural light showcases vaulted ceilings, traditional fireplace, custom built-ins and large picture window capturing the lush garden view. The spacious formal dining room is complete with classic wood detailed wet bar and french doors which opens to a cozy tile patio that overlooks the grassy yard. Three generous sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wood paneled den, which could be an office or fourth bedroom and a bonus room complete this perfect family home. Filled with tremendous character and period detailing throughout! The outdoor spaces include a rolling green lawn, mature trees, lush landscaping and a trellis shaded patio perfect for dining al fresco!