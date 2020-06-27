2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive

Amenities

Exceptional architectural home with absolutely stunning views perched atop the Hollywood Hills right off Mulholland. With views from nearly every room, this beautifully designed modern home has it all. The entrance leads into a well sized living room, complete with floor to ceiling windows to take in the stunning view. The chef's kitchen is accented with a marble island, Miele and Bosch appliances, and custom cabinetry. Fleetwood doors open to the entertaining patio complete with full outdoor BBQ kitchen and dining area. As you head downstairs, the master invites you in with views of the pool, a master bath including Italian Treese hydro-massage tub & towel warmer and a HUGE walk-in closet. There are two additional guest rooms w/en-suite baths and an inviting living room with fireplace. Outside, you will find a spacious yard, heated pool, and fire-pit. Add'l features include automated shades, integrated sound system, designer furnished, and a 2 car garage. Available for 1 month or more