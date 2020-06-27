All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive

2961 Briar Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Briar Knoll Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Exceptional architectural home with absolutely stunning views perched atop the Hollywood Hills right off Mulholland. With views from nearly every room, this beautifully designed modern home has it all. The entrance leads into a well sized living room, complete with floor to ceiling windows to take in the stunning view. The chef's kitchen is accented with a marble island, Miele and Bosch appliances, and custom cabinetry. Fleetwood doors open to the entertaining patio complete with full outdoor BBQ kitchen and dining area. As you head downstairs, the master invites you in with views of the pool, a master bath including Italian Treese hydro-massage tub & towel warmer and a HUGE walk-in closet. There are two additional guest rooms w/en-suite baths and an inviting living room with fireplace. Outside, you will find a spacious yard, heated pool, and fire-pit. Add'l features include automated shades, integrated sound system, designer furnished, and a 2 car garage. Available for 1 month or more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have any available units?
2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have?
Some of 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive offers parking.
Does 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive has a pool.
Does 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2961 BRIAR KNOLL Drive has units with dishwashers.

