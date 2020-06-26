2960 Lakeridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

There is no better way to experience the California dream than in this completely remodeled elegant home with breathtaking views. This estate overlooks Lake Hollywood, as well as the downtown skyline and Hollywood sign. You can’t beat these unbelievable views! Upon entering, a private courtyard with the finest stones welcomes you home. As you open the front doors, this luxurious home boasts soaring high ceilings and has an all-white imported kitchen with top of the line appliances. A spacious formal living room, beautiful fireplace, and pocket doors create an ideal space for indoor/outdoor entertaining with family and friends. Enjoy the surreal views on the roomy outside deck or in the spa. Large bedrooms and a dreamy expansive walk in closet, offers both comfort and practicality for all your needs. Come experience this modern masterpiece for yourself!