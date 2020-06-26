All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

2960 Lakeridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
There is no better way to experience the California dream than in this completely remodeled elegant home with breathtaking views. This estate overlooks Lake Hollywood, as well as the downtown skyline and Hollywood sign. You can’t beat these unbelievable views! Upon entering, a private courtyard with the finest stones welcomes you home. As you open the front doors, this luxurious home boasts soaring high ceilings and has an all-white imported kitchen with top of the line appliances. A spacious formal living room, beautiful fireplace, and pocket doors create an ideal space for indoor/outdoor entertaining with family and friends. Enjoy the surreal views on the roomy outside deck or in the spa. Large bedrooms and a dreamy expansive walk in closet, offers both comfort and practicality for all your needs. Come experience this modern masterpiece for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Lakeridge Drive have any available units?
2960 Lakeridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Lakeridge Drive have?
Some of 2960 Lakeridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Lakeridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Lakeridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Lakeridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2960 Lakeridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2960 Lakeridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Lakeridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2960 Lakeridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 Lakeridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Lakeridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2960 Lakeridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Lakeridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2960 Lakeridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Lakeridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 Lakeridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
