Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2946 8th Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2946 8th Ave

2946 S 8th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2946 S 8th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Private Back Apartment W/ Yard - Property Id: 102003

PLEASE FILL OUT THE QUESTIONNAIRE WHEN YOU INQUIRE ABOUT THIS PROPERTY OR YOU WILL NOT GET A RESPONSE
WE NEED TO KNOW A LITTLE INFORMATION ABOUT YOU BEFORE WE ARRANGE FOR A VIEWING

IN ENGLISH ONLY PLEASE WE DO NOT READ SPANISH

This beautiful quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with small yard sits in the back of the property. This eclectic space has driveway parking front and back door entry. New fresh paint, updated blinds with custom blue kitchen. You don t want to miss out on this place. If you re interested in privacy and quiet, contact me to view. New Stainless steel stove and fridge, lots of space and room in this private abode.

NON SMOKING PROPERTY
NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!!!!
OWNER DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8/VOUCHERS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102003
Property Id 102003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4727451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 8th Ave have any available units?
2946 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2946 8th Ave have?
Some of 2946 8th Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2946 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2946 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2946 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2946 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2946 8th Ave offers parking.
Does 2946 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 2946 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2946 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2946 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
