2946 8th Ave

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Private Back Apartment W/ Yard - Property Id: 102003



PLEASE FILL OUT THE QUESTIONNAIRE WHEN YOU INQUIRE ABOUT THIS PROPERTY OR YOU WILL NOT GET A RESPONSE

WE NEED TO KNOW A LITTLE INFORMATION ABOUT YOU BEFORE WE ARRANGE FOR A VIEWING



IN ENGLISH ONLY PLEASE WE DO NOT READ SPANISH



This beautiful quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with small yard sits in the back of the property. This eclectic space has driveway parking front and back door entry. New fresh paint, updated blinds with custom blue kitchen. You don t want to miss out on this place. If you re interested in privacy and quiet, contact me to view. New Stainless steel stove and fridge, lots of space and room in this private abode.



NON SMOKING PROPERTY

NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!!!!

OWNER DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8/VOUCHERS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102003

Property Id 102003



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4727451)