2929 WAVERLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool sauna

Wow! Great opportunity! Fabulous top floor corner unit condo with only one common wall right in the heart of the most coveted area of Silver Lake! Conveniently located within minutes of Ivanhoe Elementary School, Little Pine Restaurant, Edendale, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and so much more! In this beautiful tree lined neighborhood, you will only drive if you want to. Once you get home from work you can park your car for the weekend! Upon entering a gracious open floor plan will take you from living room to dining area to kitchen. This home has everything you are looking for: updated eat-in kitchen and bathroom, central air and heat, generous storage space with multiple closets and a private patio for relaxing. Other amenities include a swimming pool, gym, sauna and laundry room, underground parking with 2 tandem parking spaces. Also available for sale. Perfect way to get into the market as a first time buyer. Contact listing agent for details.