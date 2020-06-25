All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2929 WAVERLY Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

2929 WAVERLY Drive

2929 Waverly Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Waverly Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
Wow! Great opportunity! Fabulous top floor corner unit condo with only one common wall right in the heart of the most coveted area of Silver Lake! Conveniently located within minutes of Ivanhoe Elementary School, Little Pine Restaurant, Edendale, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and so much more! In this beautiful tree lined neighborhood, you will only drive if you want to. Once you get home from work you can park your car for the weekend! Upon entering a gracious open floor plan will take you from living room to dining area to kitchen. This home has everything you are looking for: updated eat-in kitchen and bathroom, central air and heat, generous storage space with multiple closets and a private patio for relaxing. Other amenities include a swimming pool, gym, sauna and laundry room, underground parking with 2 tandem parking spaces. Also available for sale. Perfect way to get into the market as a first time buyer. Contact listing agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

