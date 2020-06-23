All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2928 Cochran Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2928 Cochran Ave
Last updated December 4 2019 at 10:07 AM

2928 Cochran Ave

2928 South Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2928 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly renovated home located in the heart of Los Angeles! Explore everything the city has to offer. Minutes to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Downtown, Santa Monica, Culver City, LACMA, LAX and much more! Conveniently located within walking Distance to EXPO Light Rail train. Or stay in and relax in the Private Jacuzzi. Of course, No trip to SoCal would be complete without soaking up some rays in the large sunroom and BackYard complete with BBQ grill! Safe & secure, Includes Gated Parking for two cars

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Cochran Ave have any available units?
2928 Cochran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2928 Cochran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Cochran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Cochran Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Cochran Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2928 Cochran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Cochran Ave offers parking.
Does 2928 Cochran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Cochran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Cochran Ave have a pool?
No, 2928 Cochran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Cochran Ave have accessible units?
No, 2928 Cochran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Cochran Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 Cochran Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Cochran Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 Cochran Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College