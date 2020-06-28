2924 12TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great opportunity in Jefferson Park, 5 blocks to new train stop at Crenshaw and Exposition. Beautiful Spanish Style, top floor unit with amazing views and all the architectural charm of arched doorways, vintage details and high coved ceilings throughout. Tastefully remodeled with more than 1300 square feet, there is plenty of space to entertain with a formal living room and formal dining room that boast hardwood floors and wall to wall windows. The recently remodeled kitchen includes newer appliances, including the separate water heater and stackable washer/dryer in the laundry room inside the unit. The unit includes abundant storage inside the unit; coast closet, pantry, cedar closet , linen closet and desk/workspace line the hallway. The bathroom include a separate tiled shower and bathtub. Access to the unit from the main front entry or use the back entry that leads downstairs to the detached single car garage. The owner also made recent building improvements for the systems.