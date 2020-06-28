All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2924 12TH Avenue

2924 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2924 12th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great opportunity in Jefferson Park, 5 blocks to new train stop at Crenshaw and Exposition. Beautiful Spanish Style, top floor unit with amazing views and all the architectural charm of arched doorways, vintage details and high coved ceilings throughout. Tastefully remodeled with more than 1300 square feet, there is plenty of space to entertain with a formal living room and formal dining room that boast hardwood floors and wall to wall windows. The recently remodeled kitchen includes newer appliances, including the separate water heater and stackable washer/dryer in the laundry room inside the unit. The unit includes abundant storage inside the unit; coast closet, pantry, cedar closet , linen closet and desk/workspace line the hallway. The bathroom include a separate tiled shower and bathtub. Access to the unit from the main front entry or use the back entry that leads downstairs to the detached single car garage. The owner also made recent building improvements for the systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 12TH Avenue have any available units?
2924 12TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 12TH Avenue have?
Some of 2924 12TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 12TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2924 12TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 12TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2924 12TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2924 12TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2924 12TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2924 12TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2924 12TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 12TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2924 12TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2924 12TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2924 12TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 12TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 12TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
