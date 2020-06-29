All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2918 Alsace Ave 1/2
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

2918 Alsace Ave 1/2

2918 Alsace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Alsace Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Townhouse! 3 bed/ 3 bath - Property Id: 206793

February MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! Free 40 inch flat screen tv for February leases!

Beautiful, brand NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME!

- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- 2 En Suite bathrooms
- Walk-in closets
- 2 car garage
- Washer & Dryer inside unit

No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Wood laminate floorings. Each unit is separately metered, has their own, a/c, water heaters, beautiful counters and more. Each unit has their own spacious 2-car private garage and comes with washer/dryer inside each unit.

*Non-Smoking Building
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206793
Property Id 206793

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5476223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 have any available units?
2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 have?
Some of 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 offers parking.
Does 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 have a pool?
No, 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Alsace Ave 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

