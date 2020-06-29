2918 Alsace Ave 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New Townhouse! 3 bed/ 3 bath - Property Id: 206793



February MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! Free 40 inch flat screen tv for February leases!



Beautiful, brand NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME!



- 3 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- 2 En Suite bathrooms

- Walk-in closets

- 2 car garage

- Washer & Dryer inside unit



No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Wood laminate floorings. Each unit is separately metered, has their own, a/c, water heaters, beautiful counters and more. Each unit has their own spacious 2-car private garage and comes with washer/dryer inside each unit.



*Non-Smoking Building

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206793

Property Id 206793



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5476223)