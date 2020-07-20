All apartments in Los Angeles
2905 S Alma Street

2905 South Alma Street
Location

2905 South Alma Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the exclusive Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this fabulous 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome affords an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy beach living at it's finest. It has been tastefully redone from top to bottom with high-end finishes. Flooded with light, the top floor main living area features expansive ocean views, open floorplan, fireplace, powder room and large wrap around balcony. The brand new kitchen enjoys white shaker cabinets, center island, marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The 2nd level features a luxurious master bedroom, en suite bathroom with double vanity and large wrap around balcony -- as well as a 2nd master bedroom with it's own bathroom. Parking for 3 cars - two car garage with washer and dryer plus coveted extra space in front of garage. Prime, walk-able location only 3 blocks to the beach with easy walk to the everything that popular North Manhattan beach has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 S Alma Street have any available units?
2905 S Alma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 S Alma Street have?
Some of 2905 S Alma Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 S Alma Street currently offering any rent specials?
2905 S Alma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 S Alma Street pet-friendly?
No, 2905 S Alma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2905 S Alma Street offer parking?
Yes, 2905 S Alma Street offers parking.
Does 2905 S Alma Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 S Alma Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 S Alma Street have a pool?
No, 2905 S Alma Street does not have a pool.
Does 2905 S Alma Street have accessible units?
No, 2905 S Alma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 S Alma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 S Alma Street has units with dishwashers.
