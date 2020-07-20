2905 S Alma Street

Amenities

Located in the exclusive Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this fabulous 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome affords an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy beach living at it's finest. It has been tastefully redone from top to bottom with high-end finishes. Flooded with light, the top floor main living area features expansive ocean views, open floorplan, fireplace, powder room and large wrap around balcony. The brand new kitchen enjoys white shaker cabinets, center island, marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The 2nd level features a luxurious master bedroom, en suite bathroom with double vanity and large wrap around balcony -- as well as a 2nd master bedroom with it's own bathroom. Parking for 3 cars - two car garage with washer and dryer plus coveted extra space in front of garage. Prime, walk-able location only 3 blocks to the beach with easy walk to the everything that popular North Manhattan beach has to offer.