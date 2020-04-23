2873 LAS ALTURAS Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

AVAILABLE NOW FULLY FURNISHED the ultimate "move-in-ready" home. Warm modern residence Surrounded by VIEWS+New IPE Wood Fence & GLASS. Located on CUL-DE-SAC of quite Las Alturas Street. Enjoy Luxury LA Style Living in this exceptional Edgy Entertainers & Family Home. Walk through the New IPE Gate into a Sanctuary Garden with Sculptures, Water Fountain a on an expansive play area. The 360 & JETLINER VIEWS of THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN, DTLA, GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY, Mountains and Ocean from EVERY window. The home offers a ONE BIG FLOOR PLAN on EXPANDED IPE DECK & GLASS throughout the house. Located in the highly acclaimed Valley View School district, close to Hollywood Dinning & Fun. Just remodeled in 2018 modern & contemporary outdoor-indoor style living w/High ceilings & doors throughout wrapped by designers custom made curtains w/english chandeliers. Gourmet Kitchen SUB-ZERO VIKING & VIKING appliances, italian marble floors.The 5 bedrooms has 2 IN-SUITE MASTERS, w/FIRE PLACE, LOUNGE & PATIO.