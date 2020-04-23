All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
2873 LAS ALTURAS Street.
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

2873 LAS ALTURAS Street

2873 Las Alturas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2873 Las Alturas Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW FULLY FURNISHED the ultimate "move-in-ready" home. Warm modern residence Surrounded by VIEWS+New IPE Wood Fence & GLASS. Located on CUL-DE-SAC of quite Las Alturas Street. Enjoy Luxury LA Style Living in this exceptional Edgy Entertainers & Family Home. Walk through the New IPE Gate into a Sanctuary Garden with Sculptures, Water Fountain a on an expansive play area. The 360 & JETLINER VIEWS of THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN, DTLA, GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY, Mountains and Ocean from EVERY window. The home offers a ONE BIG FLOOR PLAN on EXPANDED IPE DECK & GLASS throughout the house. Located in the highly acclaimed Valley View School district, close to Hollywood Dinning & Fun. Just remodeled in 2018 modern & contemporary outdoor-indoor style living w/High ceilings & doors throughout wrapped by designers custom made curtains w/english chandeliers. Gourmet Kitchen SUB-ZERO VIKING & VIKING appliances, italian marble floors.The 5 bedrooms has 2 IN-SUITE MASTERS, w/FIRE PLACE, LOUNGE & PATIO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street have any available units?
2873 LAS ALTURAS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street have?
Some of 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street currently offering any rent specials?
2873 LAS ALTURAS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street pet-friendly?
No, 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street offer parking?
Yes, 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street offers parking.
Does 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street have a pool?
Yes, 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street has a pool.
Does 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street have accessible units?
No, 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2873 LAS ALTURAS Street does not have units with dishwashers.

