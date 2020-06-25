2867 SUNSET Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

The KODO is a luxury, amenity-rich collection of 60 modern residences featuring cutting-edge design and smart home connectivity, located in the heart of one of Los Angeles' hippest neighborhoods. Enjoy the collection of luxury Studio, 1 Bedroom & 2 Bedroom residences for short & long term furnished and unfurnished stays ranging in view, floor level and square footage. Residents are set in the heart of one of L.A.'s trendiest neighborhoods while moments from the cultural vibrancy of Downtown Los Angeles. Home to several of L.A.'s best clubs, bars, live music venues and restaurants, Koreatown and Mid Wilshire are renowned for their nightlife and dining options, while the artistic allure of DTLA is a mere stone's throw away. Current rate based on Furnished Studio - 1 Year Lease. *12% Premium added to 6 month terms.