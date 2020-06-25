All apartments in Los Angeles
2867 SUNSET Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2867 SUNSET Place

2867 Sunset Place · No Longer Available
Location

2867 Sunset Place, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
The KODO is a luxury, amenity-rich collection of 60 modern residences featuring cutting-edge design and smart home connectivity, located in the heart of one of Los Angeles' hippest neighborhoods. Enjoy the collection of luxury Studio, 1 Bedroom & 2 Bedroom residences for short & long term furnished and unfurnished stays ranging in view, floor level and square footage. Residents are set in the heart of one of L.A.'s trendiest neighborhoods while moments from the cultural vibrancy of Downtown Los Angeles. Home to several of L.A.'s best clubs, bars, live music venues and restaurants, Koreatown and Mid Wilshire are renowned for their nightlife and dining options, while the artistic allure of DTLA is a mere stone's throw away. Current rate based on Furnished Studio - 1 Year Lease. *12% Premium added to 6 month terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2867 SUNSET Place have any available units?
2867 SUNSET Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2867 SUNSET Place have?
Some of 2867 SUNSET Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 SUNSET Place currently offering any rent specials?
2867 SUNSET Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 SUNSET Place pet-friendly?
No, 2867 SUNSET Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2867 SUNSET Place offer parking?
Yes, 2867 SUNSET Place offers parking.
Does 2867 SUNSET Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2867 SUNSET Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 SUNSET Place have a pool?
No, 2867 SUNSET Place does not have a pool.
Does 2867 SUNSET Place have accessible units?
No, 2867 SUNSET Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 SUNSET Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2867 SUNSET Place has units with dishwashers.
