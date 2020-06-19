2854 OVERLAND Avenue

Amenities

Exquisite modern masterpiece located in a highly desirable pocket of Rancho Park. This remodeled 4bd/3.5ba home was constructed with the greatest materials & finishings including an exquisite gourmet kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line stainless appliances. An open floorplan family room with both volume and natural light opens to a generous backyard with heated salt water pool & hot tub; phenomenal for indoor-outdoor living/entertaining. The incredible master suite with vaulted ceilings has a luxurious en-suite bathroom that flows to an expansive walk-in closet. Other fine features include Carrera marble countertops throughout the house, flat screen TV's in bedrooms, iPad control for home electronics and pre-wired for security alarm/cameras. Includes central ac/heat, laundry room, fireplace, LED lighting, pre-wired speakers & permitted guest house with frig, cooktop & full bath. Located just blocks from the future Google campus & min. from Century City. Overland school district.