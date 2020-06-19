All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2854 OVERLAND Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

2854 OVERLAND Avenue

2854 Overland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2854 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exquisite modern masterpiece located in a highly desirable pocket of Rancho Park. This remodeled 4bd/3.5ba home was constructed with the greatest materials & finishings including an exquisite gourmet kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line stainless appliances. An open floorplan family room with both volume and natural light opens to a generous backyard with heated salt water pool & hot tub; phenomenal for indoor-outdoor living/entertaining. The incredible master suite with vaulted ceilings has a luxurious en-suite bathroom that flows to an expansive walk-in closet. Other fine features include Carrera marble countertops throughout the house, flat screen TV's in bedrooms, iPad control for home electronics and pre-wired for security alarm/cameras. Includes central ac/heat, laundry room, fireplace, LED lighting, pre-wired speakers & permitted guest house with frig, cooktop & full bath. Located just blocks from the future Google campus & min. from Century City. Overland school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 OVERLAND Avenue have any available units?
2854 OVERLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2854 OVERLAND Avenue have?
Some of 2854 OVERLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 OVERLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2854 OVERLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 OVERLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2854 OVERLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2854 OVERLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2854 OVERLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 2854 OVERLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2854 OVERLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 OVERLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2854 OVERLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 2854 OVERLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2854 OVERLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 OVERLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2854 OVERLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
