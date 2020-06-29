2848 North BUZZ Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly yoga

MODERN and IMMACULATE townhouse-style, single family home with amazing Silver Lake location! 3BD/2.5BA with massive, private roof deck offering 360-degree views of Griffith Observatory and San Gabriel Mountains. Open floor plan, Caesarstone countertops, Mid-Century modern details, Bosch appliances and range, private master suite, upgraded features, wood floors throughout, central A/C with many smart home and energy efficient features. The architecture and design of this home are one-of-a kind and inspiring--ideal for creative professionals. Steps from Little Pine, Edendale Grill, Silver Lake Reservoir, Broome Street Cafe, Trader Joe's, Gelson's, 365, Silver Lake Yoga, and so much more! Located within Ivanhoe Elementary School District. Secure, gated entry with attached 2-car garage. Excellent storage throughout. 6-month lease w 1 month security deposit. Available October 15th partially furnished or unfurnished. No pets preferred. Small pets will be considered. Showing by appointment only--text (213) 347-4567 or email staceyyawney@gmail.com to schedule. Background check, credit check, and references required as part of application.