Los Angeles, CA
2848 North BUZZ Court
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

2848 North BUZZ Court

2848 N Buzz Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2848 N Buzz Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
yoga
MODERN and IMMACULATE townhouse-style, single family home with amazing Silver Lake location! 3BD/2.5BA with massive, private roof deck offering 360-degree views of Griffith Observatory and San Gabriel Mountains. Open floor plan, Caesarstone countertops, Mid-Century modern details, Bosch appliances and range, private master suite, upgraded features, wood floors throughout, central A/C with many smart home and energy efficient features. The architecture and design of this home are one-of-a kind and inspiring--ideal for creative professionals. Steps from Little Pine, Edendale Grill, Silver Lake Reservoir, Broome Street Cafe, Trader Joe's, Gelson's, 365, Silver Lake Yoga, and so much more! Located within Ivanhoe Elementary School District. Secure, gated entry with attached 2-car garage. Excellent storage throughout. 6-month lease w 1 month security deposit. Available October 15th partially furnished or unfurnished. No pets preferred. Small pets will be considered. Showing by appointment only--text (213) 347-4567 or email staceyyawney@gmail.com to schedule. Background check, credit check, and references required as part of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 North BUZZ Court have any available units?
2848 North BUZZ Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 North BUZZ Court have?
Some of 2848 North BUZZ Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 North BUZZ Court currently offering any rent specials?
2848 North BUZZ Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 North BUZZ Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2848 North BUZZ Court is pet friendly.
Does 2848 North BUZZ Court offer parking?
Yes, 2848 North BUZZ Court offers parking.
Does 2848 North BUZZ Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2848 North BUZZ Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 North BUZZ Court have a pool?
No, 2848 North BUZZ Court does not have a pool.
Does 2848 North BUZZ Court have accessible units?
No, 2848 North BUZZ Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 North BUZZ Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 North BUZZ Court has units with dishwashers.
