Los Angeles, CA
2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive

2836 W Silver Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2836 W Silver Lake Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Located in one of the hottest areas in America, this 2 bedroom mid-century apartment is a great place to be. If you're new to Los Angeles then you'll want to be in the thick of things. If you're a local then you know that Silver lake is hot and always has been. Moby's vegan restaurant and many great restaurants and stores are nearby. Whole Foods and Gelson's supermarkets are close by. The meadow and the reservoir are near for jogging and wonderful picnics. Apartment home offers private deck for relaxing, very private front yard and washer/dryer. Plenty of storage. One parking space. One cat allowed. No dogs. Tenants who enjoy gardening welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive have any available units?
2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive have?
Some of 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive offers parking.
Does 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive have a pool?
No, 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive has units with dishwashers.
