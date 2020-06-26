2836 West SILVER LAKE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Located in one of the hottest areas in America, this 2 bedroom mid-century apartment is a great place to be. If you're new to Los Angeles then you'll want to be in the thick of things. If you're a local then you know that Silver lake is hot and always has been. Moby's vegan restaurant and many great restaurants and stores are nearby. Whole Foods and Gelson's supermarkets are close by. The meadow and the reservoir are near for jogging and wonderful picnics. Apartment home offers private deck for relaxing, very private front yard and washer/dryer. Plenty of storage. One parking space. One cat allowed. No dogs. Tenants who enjoy gardening welcome.