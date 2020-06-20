2821 Avenel St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Silverlake 3 bedroom Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is light filled through the abundance of windows that illuminate the coved ceilings and classic details. Featuring a fireplace in the spacious living room, a formal dining room with beautiful wood-beamed ceilings,an updated galley kitchen with a delightful breakfast nook, updated bathroom, and natural wood carried throughout the home.

The property also boasts a detached two-car garage with a driveway that easily fits two additional vehicles, two citrus trees, solar equipped, central air and heat.



This desirable location is in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Sunnynook River Park, William Mulholland Memorial and Crystal Street Bike Park, close to shops and restaurants,walking distance to Award Winning Ivanhoe school district, accessibility to DTLA, Hollywood and Pasadena. This location is very walk able with walk score of 77, so most errands can be accomplished on foot and bike score of 61 with excellent bike lanes. Move Right In!!



(RLNE5795308)