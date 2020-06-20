All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2821 Avenel St.

2821 Avenel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Avenel Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Silverlake 3 bedroom Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is light filled through the abundance of windows that illuminate the coved ceilings and classic details. Featuring a fireplace in the spacious living room, a formal dining room with beautiful wood-beamed ceilings,an updated galley kitchen with a delightful breakfast nook, updated bathroom, and natural wood carried throughout the home.
The property also boasts a detached two-car garage with a driveway that easily fits two additional vehicles, two citrus trees, solar equipped, central air and heat.

This desirable location is in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Sunnynook River Park, William Mulholland Memorial and Crystal Street Bike Park, close to shops and restaurants,walking distance to Award Winning Ivanhoe school district, accessibility to DTLA, Hollywood and Pasadena. This location is very walk able with walk score of 77, so most errands can be accomplished on foot and bike score of 61 with excellent bike lanes. Move Right In!!

(RLNE5795308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Avenel St. have any available units?
2821 Avenel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Avenel St. have?
Some of 2821 Avenel St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Avenel St. currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Avenel St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Avenel St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Avenel St. is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Avenel St. offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Avenel St. does offer parking.
Does 2821 Avenel St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Avenel St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Avenel St. have a pool?
No, 2821 Avenel St. does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Avenel St. have accessible units?
No, 2821 Avenel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Avenel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Avenel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
