Los Angeles, CA
2818 GRAYSON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

2818 GRAYSON Avenue

2818 Grayson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Grayson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
One of the first houses built in the area, this charming Venice bungalow is the ultimate westside abode. Step into a serene atmosphere, rich in character and tastefully furnished inside with coved ceilings and white hardwood plus tile floors throughout. A large gas fire place warms up the living room, connecting you to the formal dining room and kitchen. French doors in the Master and second bedroom lead you to a private, lush environment full of mature trees, a beautiful koi pond and a large deck to soak it all in. Perfect for entertaining or your best kept secret, the backyard surrounds you with peaceful beauty, a spa and a detached studio/office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 GRAYSON Avenue have any available units?
2818 GRAYSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 GRAYSON Avenue have?
Some of 2818 GRAYSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 GRAYSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2818 GRAYSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 GRAYSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2818 GRAYSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2818 GRAYSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2818 GRAYSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2818 GRAYSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 GRAYSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 GRAYSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2818 GRAYSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2818 GRAYSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2818 GRAYSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 GRAYSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 GRAYSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
