2818 GRAYSON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub

One of the first houses built in the area, this charming Venice bungalow is the ultimate westside abode. Step into a serene atmosphere, rich in character and tastefully furnished inside with coved ceilings and white hardwood plus tile floors throughout. A large gas fire place warms up the living room, connecting you to the formal dining room and kitchen. French doors in the Master and second bedroom lead you to a private, lush environment full of mature trees, a beautiful koi pond and a large deck to soak it all in. Perfect for entertaining or your best kept secret, the backyard surrounds you with peaceful beauty, a spa and a detached studio/office.