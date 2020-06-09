All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2814 Moss Avenue
2814 Moss Avenue

2814 Moss Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Moss Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nestled in the Glassell Park neighborhood this modern take on a craftsman originally built in 1922 has been tastefully remodeled in its entirety. Enter to a bright and airy open floor plan w/ 17’ high ceilings. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, oak wood flooring, vintage brass light fixtures, ample closet storage, central heat/AC & washer/dryer. Half & Master baths have double ceramic wall mounted vessel sinks, chic hand made cement tiles, & mid century modern cabinetry. Grand gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, top of the line 36" Bertazzoni stove & range hood made in Italy. Out back is a well manicured backyard w/ detached 2 car garage, resurfaced floors & french doors great for creative space or home office. Continue beyond to custom built deck w/ sunshade, drought tolerant landscaping and outdoor shower. Walking distance to Habitat Cafe, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Verdugo Bar and Glasselland trails. Close to all major freeways and 5 miles to DTLA. Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Moss Avenue have any available units?
2814 Moss Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 Moss Avenue have?
Some of 2814 Moss Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Moss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Moss Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Moss Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Moss Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2814 Moss Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Moss Avenue offers parking.
Does 2814 Moss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2814 Moss Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Moss Avenue have a pool?
No, 2814 Moss Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Moss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2814 Moss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Moss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Moss Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
