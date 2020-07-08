All apartments in Los Angeles
28 1/2 OZONE AVE
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

28 1/2 OZONE AVE

28 1/2 Ozone Ave · No Longer Available
Location

28 1/2 Ozone Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Only steps to Venice Beach. This 1.5yrs old single family home is Urban Beach, Tech-Smart and Eco-Friendly. Featuring 2 bedrooms 2 baths and a Cook's Kitchen. Rooftop has special non-polluting lighting, breath-taking ocean views, green from large trees, and the City. Perfect for entertaining, lounging and watching the fireworks. A 2-car garage features Fast electric/hybrid recharging. Located one block south of Santa Monica, and steps to the beach, Abbott Kinney, Rose Ave, Main Street and the Boardwalk. LEASE BONUS: Electricity, Gas and Water are all included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

