Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

27980 Western Ave. #221

27980 South Western Avenue · (562) 665-9038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27980 Western Ave. #221 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available. - Located in the desirable "Tennis Club" in San Pedro, on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes right next to shopping, restaurants, movie theater & more this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers plenty of space.Spacious bedrooms with plush carpet, cabinet space. Guest parking and 1 assigned tandem parking space.Owner pays HOA dues. Underground parking, onsite laundry facility, minutes from the beach, Long Beach, 110FWY, 710 FWY, PCH. Appliances included: stove, microwave, dishwasher.

(RLNE3838171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27980 Western Ave. #221 have any available units?
27980 Western Ave. #221 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 27980 Western Ave. #221 have?
Some of 27980 Western Ave. #221's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27980 Western Ave. #221 currently offering any rent specials?
27980 Western Ave. #221 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27980 Western Ave. #221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 27980 Western Ave. #221 is pet friendly.
Does 27980 Western Ave. #221 offer parking?
Yes, 27980 Western Ave. #221 does offer parking.
Does 27980 Western Ave. #221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27980 Western Ave. #221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27980 Western Ave. #221 have a pool?
No, 27980 Western Ave. #221 does not have a pool.
Does 27980 Western Ave. #221 have accessible units?
No, 27980 Western Ave. #221 does not have accessible units.
Does 27980 Western Ave. #221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27980 Western Ave. #221 has units with dishwashers.
