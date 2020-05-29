27980 Western Ave. #221

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking guest parking media room tennis court

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available. - Located in the desirable "Tennis Club" in San Pedro, on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes right next to shopping, restaurants, movie theater & more this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers plenty of space.Spacious bedrooms with plush carpet, cabinet space. Guest parking and 1 assigned tandem parking space.Owner pays HOA dues. Underground parking, onsite laundry facility, minutes from the beach, Long Beach, 110FWY, 710 FWY, PCH. Appliances included: stove, microwave, dishwasher.



(RLNE3838171)