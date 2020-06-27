2763 Burkshire Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Charming House Rental Unit in West LA - Property Id: 142394



Charming house unit in quiet residential neighborhood.

Separate entrance, Bedroom, bath, kitchenette and private porch over looking beautiful backyard. Partitioned off from main portion of house. Laundry privledges, plenty of parking, AC, hardwood floors. Walking distance to Starbucks and Whole Foods. Approx one mile from 405& 10 frwys. Extremely close proximity to all the major tech companies. 2 miles from the beach. Furnished, No Pets.

No Pets Allowed



