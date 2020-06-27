All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

2763 Burkshire Ave

2763 Burkshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2763 Burkshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming House Rental Unit in West LA - Property Id: 142394

Charming house unit in quiet residential neighborhood.
Separate entrance, Bedroom, bath, kitchenette and private porch over looking beautiful backyard. Partitioned off from main portion of house. Laundry privledges, plenty of parking, AC, hardwood floors. Walking distance to Starbucks and Whole Foods. Approx one mile from 405& 10 frwys. Extremely close proximity to all the major tech companies. 2 miles from the beach. Furnished, No Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142394p
Property Id 142394

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5059599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 Burkshire Ave have any available units?
2763 Burkshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2763 Burkshire Ave have?
Some of 2763 Burkshire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 Burkshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2763 Burkshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 Burkshire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2763 Burkshire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2763 Burkshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2763 Burkshire Ave offers parking.
Does 2763 Burkshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2763 Burkshire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 Burkshire Ave have a pool?
No, 2763 Burkshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2763 Burkshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 2763 Burkshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 Burkshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2763 Burkshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
