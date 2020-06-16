2759 North Hollyview Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. BEAUTIFUL HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME. New monthly pricing. Contact us today to set up a tour of the great home! Located on iconic Mulholland Dr., this 2 story home is in the heart of the Hollywood hustle and bustle yet tucked away in a quiet, private and safe Gated Community. It is near Universal Studios and the Hollywood Bowl and has spectacular views of the Hollywood Sign, the Downtown Los Angeles skyline and the Griffith Observatory. The home has 3,762 sq. ft. and includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A bonus room/theater is easily converted to a 5th bedroom. The Master Suite comes with his and her walk-in closets, a spa tub and a stone steam shower. The residence also offers a beautiful chandeliered entrance, high ceilings, kitchen with GE appliances, a Subzero refrigerator and granite countertops. The family room comes with surround sound including subwoofer speakers. An outdoor BBQ grill, fireplace and jacuzzi offer multiple options for outdoor entertaining. It comes with an attached garage (2-car parking). The gated community has a 34,000 square foot private park area. There is also a community pool with pool house.

