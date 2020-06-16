All apartments in Los Angeles
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2759 North Hollyview Court, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS.  BEAUTIFUL HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME. New monthly pricing. Contact us today to set up a tour of the great home! Located on iconic Mulholland Dr., this 2 story home is in the heart of the Hollywood hustle and bustle yet tucked away in a quiet, private and safe Gated Community.  It is near Universal Studios and the Hollywood Bowl and has spectacular views of the Hollywood Sign, the Downtown Los Angeles skyline and the Griffith Observatory.  The home has 3,762 sq. ft. and includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.  A bonus room/theater is easily converted to a 5th bedroom. The Master Suite comes with his and her walk-in closets, a spa tub and a stone steam shower. The residence also offers a beautiful chandeliered entrance, high ceilings, kitchen with GE appliances, a Subzero refrigerator and granite countertops. The family room comes with surround sound including subwoofer speakers.  An outdoor BBQ grill, fireplace and jacuzzi offer multiple options for outdoor entertaining. It comes with an attached garage (2-car parking). The gated community has a 34,000 square foot private park area. There is also a community pool with pool house.
FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS.  On iconic Mulholland Dr., this family friendly 2 story home is in the heart of the Hollywood hustle and bustle yet tucked away in a quiet, private and safe Gated Community.  It is near Universal Studios and the Hollywood Bowl and has spectacular views of the Hollywood Sign, the Downtown Los Angeles skyline and the Griffith Observatory.  The home has 3,762 sq. ft. and includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.  A bonus room/theater is easily converted to a 5th bedroom. The Master Suite comes with his and her walk-in closets, a spa tub and a stone steam shower. A Jack and Jill bathroom brings 2 bedrooms together.  The residence also offers a beautiful chandeliered entrance, high ceilings, kitchen with GE Arctica appliances, a Subzero refrigerator and granite countertops. The family room comes with surround sound including subwoofer speakers.  An open air chef's kitchen and jacuzzi offer multiple options for outdoor entertaining. It comes with an attached garage (2-car parking). The gated community has a 34,000 square foot private park area for kids. There is also a community pool with pool house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 North Hollyview Court have any available units?
2759 North Hollyview Court has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 North Hollyview Court have?
Some of 2759 North Hollyview Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 North Hollyview Court currently offering any rent specials?
2759 North Hollyview Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 North Hollyview Court pet-friendly?
No, 2759 North Hollyview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2759 North Hollyview Court offer parking?
Yes, 2759 North Hollyview Court does offer parking.
Does 2759 North Hollyview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 North Hollyview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 North Hollyview Court have a pool?
Yes, 2759 North Hollyview Court has a pool.
Does 2759 North Hollyview Court have accessible units?
No, 2759 North Hollyview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 North Hollyview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 North Hollyview Court has units with dishwashers.
