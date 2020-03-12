All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

2753 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Beautifully maintained three bedroom Spanish Contemporary home in Rancho Park. Situated on a lovely corner lot, this home boasts a fabulous open layout with gorgeous stone flooring, granite countertops, and new Thermador range. A beautiful outdoor kitchen lends itself perfectly to summer barbecues or a private al fresco dinner in the lush and private back yard. This home is ideally located and close to Metro's Expo Line, Overland Elementary, Notre Dame Academy, and Google's upcoming One Westside (Westside Pavillion).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 MALCOLM Avenue have any available units?
2753 MALCOLM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 MALCOLM Avenue have?
Some of 2753 MALCOLM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 MALCOLM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2753 MALCOLM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 MALCOLM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2753 MALCOLM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2753 MALCOLM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2753 MALCOLM Avenue offers parking.
Does 2753 MALCOLM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2753 MALCOLM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 MALCOLM Avenue have a pool?
No, 2753 MALCOLM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2753 MALCOLM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2753 MALCOLM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 MALCOLM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 MALCOLM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
