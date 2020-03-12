2753 MALCOLM Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully maintained three bedroom Spanish Contemporary home in Rancho Park. Situated on a lovely corner lot, this home boasts a fabulous open layout with gorgeous stone flooring, granite countertops, and new Thermador range. A beautiful outdoor kitchen lends itself perfectly to summer barbecues or a private al fresco dinner in the lush and private back yard. This home is ideally located and close to Metro's Expo Line, Overland Elementary, Notre Dame Academy, and Google's upcoming One Westside (Westside Pavillion).