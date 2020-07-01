All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

275 Thorne Street

275 Thorne Street · No Longer Available
Location

275 Thorne Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the friendly Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The bright and airy interior is unfurnished and features polished tile floors, pastel-painted walls, plenty of windows, and a carpeted staircase. A stunning open plan kitchen with granite countertops, fine cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use stove. The bedrooms are perfect for unwinding after a long day with ceiling fans, and a mirrored door closet. Hookup connections for a washer and dryer are provided. Gas heating is installed for climate control. From the side the house is a stone paved yard.

Tenant is responsible for trash, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the water, sewage, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TybvnDFdEp7

Additional Details:
A single-car attached garage and a long driveway that can fit 2 cars.

Small pets under 40 lbs. are welcome in this pet-friendly home. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Highland Park, Arroyo Seco Park, Garvanza Park, and Hermon Dog Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 81/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

(RLNE5649752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

