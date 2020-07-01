275 Thorne Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking 24hr maintenance garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Cozy, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the friendly Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The bright and airy interior is unfurnished and features polished tile floors, pastel-painted walls, plenty of windows, and a carpeted staircase. A stunning open plan kitchen with granite countertops, fine cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use stove. The bedrooms are perfect for unwinding after a long day with ceiling fans, and a mirrored door closet. Hookup connections for a washer and dryer are provided. Gas heating is installed for climate control. From the side the house is a stone paved yard.



Tenant is responsible for trash, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the water, sewage, and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TybvnDFdEp7



Additional Details:

A single-car attached garage and a long driveway that can fit 2 cars.



Small pets under 40 lbs. are welcome in this pet-friendly home. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Highland Park, Arroyo Seco Park, Garvanza Park, and Hermon Dog Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 81/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



(RLNE5649752)