275 Thorne Street

Amenities
Cozy, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the friendly Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The bright and airy interior is unfurnished and features polished tile floors, pastel-painted walls, plenty of windows, and a carpeted staircase. A stunning open plan kitchen with granite countertops, fine cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use stove. The bedrooms are perfect for unwinding after a long day with ceiling fans, and a mirrored door closet. Hookup connections for a washer and dryer are provided. Gas heating is installed for climate control. From the side the house is a stone paved yard.
Tenant is responsible for trash, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the water, sewage, and landscaping.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TybvnDFdEp7
Additional Details:
A single-car attached garage and a long driveway that can fit 2 cars.
Small pets under 40 lbs. are welcome in this pet-friendly home. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Highland Park, Arroyo Seco Park, Garvanza Park, and Hermon Dog Park.
The propertys Walkscore is 81/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.
