2736 MONTE MAR Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Incredible opportunity for a luxurious, gated estate in the heart of beloved Cheviot Hills with awe-inspiring views of Downtown to the Hollywood sign to be enjoyed from nearly every space! Relish your coveted location, just a stone's throw away from Country Clubs, shopping, dining & entertainment. Be charmed by the bright and open floor plan. The elegant main level was beautifully designed for cherished indoor/outdoor living. Unwind in the living room w/ fireplace & sliding glass doors to courtyard. Formal dining room w/chandeliers leads to gourmet chef's kitchen with SS Viking appliances and large center island. The sophisticated master suite boasts a balcony, walk-in closet & ensuite bath w/soaker tub, glass shower, with his & her sinks. Guest bedroom w/balcony, walk-in closet & ensuite bath. An entertainer's paradise, the expansive yard features a swimmer's pool and spa.