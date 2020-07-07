All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2736 MONTE MAR Terrace
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

2736 MONTE MAR Terrace

2736 Monte Mar Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2736 Monte Mar Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Incredible opportunity for a luxurious, gated estate in the heart of beloved Cheviot Hills with awe-inspiring views of Downtown to the Hollywood sign to be enjoyed from nearly every space! Relish your coveted location, just a stone's throw away from Country Clubs, shopping, dining & entertainment. Be charmed by the bright and open floor plan. The elegant main level was beautifully designed for cherished indoor/outdoor living. Unwind in the living room w/ fireplace & sliding glass doors to courtyard. Formal dining room w/chandeliers leads to gourmet chef's kitchen with SS Viking appliances and large center island. The sophisticated master suite boasts a balcony, walk-in closet & ensuite bath w/soaker tub, glass shower, with his & her sinks. Guest bedroom w/balcony, walk-in closet & ensuite bath. An entertainer's paradise, the expansive yard features a swimmer's pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace have any available units?
2736 MONTE MAR Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace have?
Some of 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2736 MONTE MAR Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace offers parking.
Does 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace has a pool.
Does 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 MONTE MAR Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College