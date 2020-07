2728 EXPOSITION Place

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED 3 UNITS IN THIS TRIPLEX BUILDING, THIS UNIT #1 LOCATED IN DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, OPEN FLOORPLAN LEAD DIRECTLY TO KITCHEN, THIS IS TWO BEDROOMS ONE BATH UNIT WITH KITCHEN APPLIANCES (STOVE WITH OVEN, WASHER & DRYER, REFRIGERATOR) INCLUDED, CEILING FAN IN LIVING ROOM, SECURITY GATED. EASY ACCESS TO METROLINK, USC, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS ARE NEAR BY. MOVE IN CONDITION.

THE OTHER 2 UNITS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE AS WELL. UNIT #2 - HAS 2 BEDROOMS ONE BATH - ASKING FOR $2,100/MO. UNIT #3 - HAS ONE 1 BEDROOM ONE BATH - AKSING FOR #1,600/MO. NO PETS PLEASE.

SUBMIT CAR FORM RENTAL APPLICATION PER ADULT, CURRENT CREDIT REPORT WITH FICO SCORE, 2 CURRENT MONTHS OF BANK STATEMENT, 2 CURRENT MONTHS OF EMPLOYER INCOME PAYCHECK STUB, NO EXCEPTION PLEASE. THANK YOU.