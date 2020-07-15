2722 BUTLER Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy this bright & sweet, single-family traditional home on the Westside that features a newly remodeled kitchen and master bathroom plus a master bedroom with a view of the spacious backyard. The kitchen includes new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops along with a high-efficiency washer, dryer, plus all appliances. Each of the 3 bedrooms is light and bright with built-ins in the master bedroom to help maximize space. The home also includes a private uncovered detached driveway. Close proximity to Whole Foods, Ralphs, Chipotle, Rite Aid, shops, restaurants, Mar Vista Rec Center and Parks plus everything else great that West L.A has to offer. Ideal backyard for outdoor entertainment with new Trex deck with lighting and top-quality turf installed last summer. All this along with central A/C and heat, upgraded electric panel and tankless water heater to accommodate both comfort and style. Santa Monica air traffic is within the flight path of the home. Air traffic has recently decreased due to Santa Monica Airport changes.