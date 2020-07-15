All apartments in Los Angeles
2722 BUTLER Avenue

2722 Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Butler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this bright & sweet, single-family traditional home on the Westside that features a newly remodeled kitchen and master bathroom plus a master bedroom with a view of the spacious backyard. The kitchen includes new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops along with a high-efficiency washer, dryer, plus all appliances. Each of the 3 bedrooms is light and bright with built-ins in the master bedroom to help maximize space. The home also includes a private uncovered detached driveway. Close proximity to Whole Foods, Ralphs, Chipotle, Rite Aid, shops, restaurants, Mar Vista Rec Center and Parks plus everything else great that West L.A has to offer. Ideal backyard for outdoor entertainment with new Trex deck with lighting and top-quality turf installed last summer. All this along with central A/C and heat, upgraded electric panel and tankless water heater to accommodate both comfort and style. Santa Monica air traffic is within the flight path of the home. Air traffic has recently decreased due to Santa Monica Airport changes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 BUTLER Avenue have any available units?
2722 BUTLER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 BUTLER Avenue have?
Some of 2722 BUTLER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 BUTLER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2722 BUTLER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 BUTLER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2722 BUTLER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2722 BUTLER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2722 BUTLER Avenue offers parking.
Does 2722 BUTLER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 BUTLER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 BUTLER Avenue have a pool?
No, 2722 BUTLER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2722 BUTLER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2722 BUTLER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 BUTLER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 BUTLER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
