2721 WAVERLY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

R.M. Schindler, Architect :: The McAlmon Guest House, 1935. Moving away from ornament and instead toward an emphasis on interior space with articulated sections, Schindler ushered in a new wave of architecture that embodied radical spatial ideas. Here in the hills above Silver Lake, the McAlmon Guest House is a prime example of his use of three-dimensional form. Inside, thoughtful window placement floods living spaces with natural light, and warm wood flooring contrasts with crisp white walls. The original brick fireplace anchors the living room, and a respectful renovation by the current owner includes a complete historic re-creation of its bathroom. Outside, a secluded terrace and garden lend to the home's quiet and private ambiance, yet the site is in a prime location close to restaurants Little Pine and Blair's, the shops of Rowena, plus Trader Joe's and Whole Foods 365. Rental includes one garage and one driveway space, with plenty of street parking for guests. Close to it all.