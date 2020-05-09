All apartments in Los Angeles
2721 WAVERLY Drive

2721 Waverly Drive
Location

2721 Waverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
R.M. Schindler, Architect :: The McAlmon Guest House, 1935. Moving away from ornament and instead toward an emphasis on interior space with articulated sections, Schindler ushered in a new wave of architecture that embodied radical spatial ideas. Here in the hills above Silver Lake, the McAlmon Guest House is a prime example of his use of three-dimensional form. Inside, thoughtful window placement floods living spaces with natural light, and warm wood flooring contrasts with crisp white walls. The original brick fireplace anchors the living room, and a respectful renovation by the current owner includes a complete historic re-creation of its bathroom. Outside, a secluded terrace and garden lend to the home's quiet and private ambiance, yet the site is in a prime location close to restaurants Little Pine and Blair's, the shops of Rowena, plus Trader Joe's and Whole Foods 365. Rental includes one garage and one driveway space, with plenty of street parking for guests. Close to it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 WAVERLY Drive have any available units?
2721 WAVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 WAVERLY Drive have?
Some of 2721 WAVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 2721 WAVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 WAVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 WAVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 WAVERLY Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 2721 WAVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 WAVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 WAVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2721 WAVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 WAVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 WAVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 WAVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 WAVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 WAVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 WAVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
