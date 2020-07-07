All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2718 WESTSHIRE Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2718 WESTSHIRE Drive

2718 Westhire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2718 Westhire Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Riding horses then lunch in the country diner. Picking up a few items in the small general store/deli and back home in a flash-without the car! Live the simple life of a bygone era in this Hollywoodland Hacienda circa 1927; privately tucked away in lush landscape yet just a few yards from Beachwood Village. Front garden w/ wishing well & covered front porch and w/ lazy porch swing leads to formal entry & gorgeous living room w/ wood beamed ceiling and hardwood floors. Formal dining room opens w/ French doors to multiple patios, flat yards & landscaped gardens. 3 bedrooms 3 baths in the main house including master suite all on one level; w/ classic moldings, built-ins & other hallmarks of Spanish Colonial architecture. Updated kitchen w/ antique stove & stainless appliances. Stunning separate private newly remodeled full guest house with open plan kitchen w/ island, laundry, bedroom area & massive outdoor viewing deck. Property is being offered unfurnished. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive have any available units?
2718 WESTSHIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive have?
Some of 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2718 WESTSHIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive have a pool?
No, 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 WESTSHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College