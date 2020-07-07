2718 WESTSHIRE Drive

Amenities

Riding horses then lunch in the country diner. Picking up a few items in the small general store/deli and back home in a flash-without the car! Live the simple life of a bygone era in this Hollywoodland Hacienda circa 1927; privately tucked away in lush landscape yet just a few yards from Beachwood Village. Front garden w/ wishing well & covered front porch and w/ lazy porch swing leads to formal entry & gorgeous living room w/ wood beamed ceiling and hardwood floors. Formal dining room opens w/ French doors to multiple patios, flat yards & landscaped gardens. 3 bedrooms 3 baths in the main house including master suite all on one level; w/ classic moldings, built-ins & other hallmarks of Spanish Colonial architecture. Updated kitchen w/ antique stove & stainless appliances. Stunning separate private newly remodeled full guest house with open plan kitchen w/ island, laundry, bedroom area & massive outdoor viewing deck. Property is being offered unfurnished. Available now!