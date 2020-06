Amenities

This is beautiful modern home was recently remodeled with a new addition. Hardwood/laminate (engineered wood) floors through out. Chef's kitchen includes all new Thermador appliances, new cabinets and new quartz counters. Central air and heating. Backyard is spacious and has new artificia lawn for easy maintenance. This wonderful neighborhood is part of the highly rated Overland Avenue Elementary School District. Contact listing agent Francesca Muller 310-666-2428.